A two-car crash on the M1 Princes Motorway is causing delay for drivers heading north.
Emergency services were called to the crash before the off-ramp at Figtree just before 4pm.
One ambulance crew and two police vehicles arrived at the scene, however no one was injured.
As of 5pm, both vehicles had been towed from the site and traffic was slowly moving.
Delays are expected on the M1 Princes Motorway as well as the Princes Highway with heavy traffic on both roads.
Motorists heading north can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.
