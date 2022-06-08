Multiple car crashes holding up traffic on Mount Ousley north of the Mount Pleasant turnoff.
Emergency crews were called to the incidents just after 5.15pm.
A two car crash near the Mount Pleasant turnoff as well as a multiple car crash further north occurred at the same time on Wednesday evening.
One southbound lane remains open.
Heavy traffic in the area is delaying drivers heading southbound.
Traffic is backed up to the Picton Road turnoff.
Emergency services are clearing fluid that spilled from the vehicles at the site of the crash.
Emergency services are also responding to a single vehicle accident near Jamberoo at the intersection of Fountaindale Road and Jamberoo Road.
No one has been reported injured at either incident.
