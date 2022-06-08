Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Multiple car crashes on Mount Ousley heading south

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 8 2022 - 9:55am, first published 7:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Ousley: Traffic moving slowly on Mount Ousley heading south. Picture: Traffic Management Centre

Multiple car crashes holding up traffic on Mount Ousley north of the Mount Pleasant turnoff.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.