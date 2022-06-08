Renewable Energy Zone to energise Illawarra

The Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone will soon be providing the clean, reliable and affordable renewable energy needed to produce clean fuels, materials and products that will underpin a low carbon manufacturing renaissance in the Illawarra.
As four of the five ageing coal-fired power stations in NSW retire over the next 10 to 15 years, the NSW Government through its NSW Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap is powering ahead with its plan to build the energy infrastructure necessary to transition to a renewable energy system that can support our energy needs.
Advertisement
To maximise these benefits and the transition, it's imperative we build this modern energy infrastructure at the lowest cost and in places that work for our local communities and businesses.
The NSW Government has tasked the Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) to lead the delivery of five Renewable Energy Zones (REZs) across the State, including in the Illawarra.
With emerging industries and manufacturing being the largest contributors to regional economic output in the Illawarra, the region is an exceptional place for a Renewable Energy Zone.
It already hosts major energy, port and transport infrastructure, has a skilled workforce, and has the potential to utilise existing dams for pumped hydro, harness significant offshore wind generation and has strong demand for future hydrogen projects, including green steel production and hydrogen exports.
The NSW Government also has a range of complementary programs that will support manufacturing in the Illawarra including a $250 million investment to boost locally manufactured content for the renewable energy sector and a $300 million investment to build the state's clean industry base, in particular the green hydrogen industry.
As the Executive Director Planning and Communities at EnergyCo, it is my job to ensure that the Illawarra REZ reflects local priorities and balances existing economic activity, social values and environmental impacts.
As the development of the Illawarra REZ progresses, EnergyCo will continue to engage extensively with local communities and stakeholders on the design, location and delivery of the REZ.
This process is now well underway and EnergyCo has opened registrations of interest for generators and industry that want to part of the Illawarra REZ.
This registration of interest process will be open until Friday, 22 July 2022 and further information can be found at https://www.energyco.nsw.gov.au/renewable-energy-zones/illawarra-renewable-energy-zone.
Mike Young is the Executive Director of Planning and Communities at the Energy Corporation of NSW
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.