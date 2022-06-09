All good things come to an end, including the warm water fishing season, which is now winding up as the chilly morning westerly winds are appearing along the NSW coast and many saltwater fishers are now diverting their attention to other species such as snapper, bream and luderick.
Coinciding with this change of season, the retrieval of NSW DPI's network of fish aggregating devices (FADs) for winter maintenance has begun.
FADs from Port Stephens to Sydney have been removed, with retrievals of all FADs south of Sydney down to Eden being removed this week. Retrievals of the remaining North Coast FADs from Tweed Heads to Crowdy Head are planned for mid to late June.
If you intend to get your final FAD fishing fix for the season at any of the remaining locations check out the DPI webpage or download the DPI FishSmart app to confirm co-ordinates and which FADs are still on station.
The good news is that the 2022-23 FAD deployments are scheduled to commence from September onwards.
As the warm water game fishing season winds down, this is a great time to remind you and boat skippers to return their completed tag cards to their local game fishing club or directly back to the tagging program.
All tag cards have a replied paid on the back so they can simply be placed into your closest mailbox or alternatively, completed tag cards can be emailed to gamefish.tagging@dpi.nsw.gov.au.
They are still awaiting the original release information for many tagged fish from past seasons so please have a look around and send back your completed cards, even if they are several years old as they may still match up with a recaptured fish that is in the database.
The data and information on every individual tag card plays an important role in understanding the movement and distribution of game fish and pelagic species. As a bonus, all tag cards received from now until the end of June 2022 will go into the draw to win a Game Fish Tagging Program T-shirt.
Also, if you are lucky enough to catch a tagged fish, be sure to report it online.
The trophy flathead tagging program has been powering along in a selected number of estuaries along the coast since early 2016 and there have been over 1230 dusky flathead tagged and 170 reported as recaptured.
One particular dusky recapture has set the bar for the longest time at liberty and overall growth in centimetres, as this fish was one of the first tagged under the "trophy flattie fishery" concept and was originally tagged in Tuross River on December 9, 2016 and measured in at 63.8cm. On February 7 the tagged fish was then recaptured in the Tuross River by angler Brian Rowley.
After the initial excitement of catching such a quality fish, Brian quickly got the details of the tag, measured the fish on a wet brag mat and then took a few quick snaps before re-releasing the fish in excellent condition.
While the fish had moved less than one nautical mile from its original release location, it is the other data obtained that made this recapture exciting as it had been at liberty for over five years and two months and had grown an impressive 23.2cm to 87cm during that period.
With the recent tidal ranges and resulting low, low water level periods, it can be a great time for residents to get out and assess conditions of their in-water assets such as jetties, boat ramps and retaining walls.
It's important to note that works on these assets may trigger a requirement for a Fisheries permit (or other approval).
To find out more about activities requiring a permit head on over to 'activities requiring a permit' on the DPI website.
You never know who's watching if you decide to interfere with set fishing gear and such action is an ongoing issue along our coastal estuaries and waterways.
The unlawful act of interfering with commercial and recreational fishers set fishing gear and stealing the crabs, lobsters or any other fish within is viewed as a very serious offence.
Fisheries Officers patrol the states waterways utilising all means and technology at their disposal including remote surveillance cameras and aerial drones.
Interfering with another persons set fishing gear should be aware that it is not only Fisheries officers they should be worried about, our eyes in the community are everywhere.
Fisheries Officers work with other government agencies, including NSW Police, who treat theft as a criminal matter and apprehensions can result in significant on the spot fines and seizure of vessels and vehicles.
Any information regarding these activities should be referred to Fishers Watch on 1800 043 536.
