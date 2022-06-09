One particular dusky recapture has set the bar for the longest time at liberty and overall growth in centimetres, as this fish was one of the first tagged under the "trophy flattie fishery" concept and was originally tagged in Tuross River on December 9, 2016 and measured in at 63.8cm. On February 7 the tagged fish was then recaptured in the Tuross River by angler Brian Rowley.