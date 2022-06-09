Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra fishing fans chase snapper, bream for winter thrill

By Gary Wade
Updated June 9 2022 - 3:34am, first published 12:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden moment: Lily Westcott with her recent golden perch capture using lures.

All good things come to an end, including the warm water fishing season, which is now winding up as the chilly morning westerly winds are appearing along the NSW coast and many saltwater fishers are now diverting their attention to other species such as snapper, bream and luderick.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.