Illawarra sporting clubs get thousands of dollars in funding

Nine Illawarra sporting clubs will share in $50,000 in funding to pay for lighting, uniforms and much-needed upgrades.
The funding comes from the NSW government's 2021-22 Local Sport Grant Program.
The biggest chunk of the funding will go to the Western Suburbs Junior Rugby League Football Club, which has been awarded $10,160 to improve and repair lighting to the sporting ground.
Wollongong United Football Club will get $10,000 to install solar panels while Figtree Unanderra Hockey Club will be able to spend $5000 on club uniforms.
Both the Port Kembla Leagues Club Junior League and Wollongong Croquet Club received funds to upgrade playing surfaces.
Port Kembla will spend $6800 on upgrading its Darcy Wentworth Park field while the croquet club was awarded $1610 to maintain its lawns to competition standards.
"I am pleased that these great local sporting clubs, covering various codes of sport throughout the Wollongong electorate, have been successful in the award of much deserved funding for their projects," said Wollongong MP Paul Scully.
"The aims of the Local Sport Grant Program are to increase regular participation in sport activities; increase the participation of women and girls, culturally diverse communities, people with a disability and Indigenous Australians: and assist sporting groups to provide quality service to their members and meet community needs."
Other sporting groups that won funding are
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
