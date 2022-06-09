An 11-year-old boy who endured a night outside in near freezing temperatures in Sydney's northwest has been found safe and well.
NSW Police say Christopher Wilson was found just after 9.30am on Thursday by a member of the public who spotted the boy walking along Annangrove Road, near Joylyn Road, Annangrove.
"Arrangements have been made to reunite him with family," police said.
"He was assessed at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and despite being out in the cold all night, he had no visible injuries.
"He has been taken to hospital for further assessment," a statement said.
An extensive overnight search had failed to find any trace of Christopher, who failed to arrive home after getting off the school bus at Annangrove, on Wednesday afternoon.
Superintendent Darrin Batchelor said his parents said the disappearance was out of character and the boy had no cash or food.
"It is extremely concerning for us with the temperatures overnight and he was only wearing a pair of shorts and a jacket," he said early on Thursday.
Supt Batchelor says his parents endured "a really rough night", joining in the search for the boy who they described as quiet.
"Obviously they are extremely distressed," he said.
Police, PolAir, Police Rescue and 15 members of the SES scoured the area overnight and the search resumed on Thursday morning.
Australian Associated Press
