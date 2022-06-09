Illawarra Mercury
Missing Sydney boy Christopher Wilson found safe after spending freezing night outside

Updated June 9 2022 - 12:54am, first published 12:52am
11-year-old Christopher Wilson has been found safe and well.

An 11-year-old boy who endured a night outside in near freezing temperatures in Sydney's northwest has been found safe and well.

