Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Sports funding helps Western Suburbs footy club beat the weather

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 9 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Funds: A $10,000 state government funding grant will help Western Suburbs footy club upgrade lighting at Sid Parrish Park. Picture: Robert Peet

As well as cancelling games, the recent wet weather has hit some sporting clubs financially.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.