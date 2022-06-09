As well as cancelling games, the recent wet weather has hit some sporting clubs financially.
The Western Suburbs Junior Rugby League Football Club has found it harder to fund upgrades to Sid Parrish Park because of the lack of matches.
"There's very little training that has been on it, and no games at all have been played on Parrish Park," said club administator Leann Andrews.
"Financially, we're supported by Wests Illawarra but we do miss the revenue that's been raised from our canteens of a Saturday."
That's why a recent state government grant of $10,160 to improve and repair lighting at the park has been so welcome.
"It's been great to get the grant, because we needed to do some repairs on our lights and that'll help us do those repairs."
With a large player base, the funding will allow for more lighting at the ground, meaning more space is available for teams to train of a night-time.
The club is one of nine in the Illawarra to receive a share of $50,000 in funding from the NSW government's 2021-22 Local Sport Grant Program.
The Western Suburbs grant is the largest, followed closely by the $10,000 that will go to the Wollongong United Football Club for the installation of solar panels.
Figtree Unanderra Hockey Club will be able to spend $5000 on club uniforms.
Both the Port Kembla Leagues Club Junior League and Wollongong Croquet Club received funds to upgrade playing surfaces.
Port Kembla will spend $6800 on upgrading its Darcy Wentworth Park field while the croquet club was awarded $1610 to maintain its lawns to competition standards.
"I am pleased that these great local sporting clubs, covering various codes of sport throughout the Wollongong electorate, have been successful in the award of much deserved funding for their projects," Wollongong MP Paul Scully said.
"The aims of the Local Sport Grant Program are to increase regular participation in sport activities; increase the participation of women and girls, culturally diverse communities, people with a disability and Indigenous Australians: and assist sporting groups to provide quality service to their members and meet community needs."
The other Illawarra sporting groups that won funding are
