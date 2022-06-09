The suggested removal of a dog park planned for the Corrimal Cokeworks site has drawn opposition from pet owners in the northern suburbs.
At Monday's Wollongong City Council meeting, councillors adopted a development control plan for the site.
Advertisement
When on exhibition, the proposal included a dog park located within the 100-metre buffer zone designed to protect the grey-headed flying-fox habitat
There was some opposition to this, which prompted council staff to recommend the removal of the dog park.
That sparked a response from dog owners in the northern suburbs, including Christina Dunn, who lived across the road from the cokeworks site.
Ms Dunn addressed the councillors at Monday's meeting, stating that while she disagreed with claims of increased traffic she was "disappointed" council planned to remove the dog park.
"I have a Cavalier King Charles spaniel I purchased as a companion knowing there would be an off-leash dog park near me," Ms Dunn said.
"As I don't drive I don't have the opportunity to access the off-leash dog park in Horsley.
"In fact there are no grassed dog parks between Wollongong and Stanwell Tops.
"It would be incredible to have a fenced off-leash dog park within walking distance from home.
"As a single person, dog parks help you meet new people, form friendships and be part of the community."
Cr Ann Martin added a variation to the motion calling for flexibility to accommodate an off-leash area within the development.
"Wollongong has more dogs per head than any other city in NSW," Cr Martin said.
"We love our dogs and we love be able to exercise with our dogs."
Cr David Brown noted the lack of dog parks in the northern suburbs and raised the concern a facility in the cokeworks site could end up servicing the whole area.
"If it is going to serve a regional catchment we've got to ask ourselves is this the best spot," Cr Brown said.
The motion - including the variation to allow for the fresh consideration of a dog park at the site - was passed unanimously.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.