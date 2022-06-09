Illawarra Mercury
Proposed amendments to rock fishing laws pass upper house as Wollongong council looks at Hill 60 safety

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 9 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:00am
Longtime rock fisher Bede Potts says laws will help improve safety but it boils down to education and "bloody common sense". Picture: Robert Peet

Life jackets and appropriate footwear might become mandatory at the notorious Hill 60 platform regardless of whether Wollongong council decides to opt in to rock fishing safety laws.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

