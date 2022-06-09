Froling, Swaka Lo Buluk selected for Boomers qualifying campaign

Sam Froling will once again don a Boomers singlet after being selected in coach Brian Goorjian's squad for the upcoming FIBA World Cup qualifiers against China and Japan.
Incoming Hawk Wani Swaka Lo Buluk has also earned selection in a squad headlined by Olympic Bronze Medalist and NBA champion Matthew Dellevadova and Thon Maker.
Advertisement
The squad also includes NBL stars Jack White and Mitch McCarron, while Clint Steindl, Sam McDaniel, Keanu Pinder and Will McDowell White will all represent the green and gold for the first time.
"I'm really excited by the depth of basketball talent in Australia, we have put together a competitive list of players, six who are playing as Boomers for the first time," Goorjianj said.
"We know what China and Japan will bring to the table and what it will take for the win. We can expect Thon Maker at 7ft to be a significant asset for us, alongside Delly, White and Froling there is a lot to like with this group.
"We only have a short time to train together, but we will make it count, I know the home crowd will give us the advantage."
The Boomers begin their campaign on home soil in Melbourne with the first of two clashes against China on June 30.
A showdown with Japan will follow 24 hours later, with a second outing against China concluding the campaign on Sunday July 3.
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.