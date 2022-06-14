What do you clean from the pool? Seaweed. Sand is good because it's dense and it's easy to pick up. Seaweed floats among the water and it's just hard. I would say from Austinmer onwards they get a lot more weed, Wombarra has been pretty bad and Coledale. But once we get the water out it becomes a dense mass. My main thing is getting the sand and the heavy stuff off the floor so the guys can go in and do their job.

