Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

What it's like working on Wollongong's ocean pools cleaning crew

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated June 14 2022 - 4:46am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From sharks to motorbikes, some surprises turn up in Wollongong's beloved rock pools. Here, council's pool cleaning crews share what it's like taking care of some of the coastline's most beloved assets ...

Grant Armour, Leading Hand

This is your office five days a week. There are eight pools from Towradgi all the way to Coalcliff. There's a roster but it's tidal. The tides have to be right and really you'll get two weeks out of the month with conditions that'll allow you to clean.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.