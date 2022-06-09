Police car rammed after Bomaderry pursuit, two charged

A woman and a man have been charged after an early morning pursuit on the South Coast.
Police will allege the driver of a Holden Rodeo ute didn't stop for a random breath test as directed.
Advertisement
After a pursuit - complete with lights and sirens - through the streets of Bomaderry and North Nowra, the vehicles ended up at Wingello Place, Bomaderry.
And that is where, police will allege, the SUV rammed them.
Officers say the ute deliberately accelerated towards them and hit the police vehicle before the driver and passengers allegedly fled.
All three were arrested shortly after.
The driver, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to Nowra Police Station where she was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive while licence application refused - second offence, use etc offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention etc, and breach of bail.
Two men, aged 30 and 31, were arrested and also taken to Nowra Police Station. The older man was charged over an outstanding warrant for alleged domestic violence offences.
The man and woman were both refused bail to appear in Nowra Local Court.
The younger man was released without charge.
The driver of the police vehicle suffered suspected bruising when struck but has not sought further treatment.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.