Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Police car rammed after Bomaderry pursuit, two charged

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated June 9 2022 - 3:11am, first published 2:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police car rammed after Bomaderry pursuit, two charged

A woman and a man have been charged after an early morning pursuit on the South Coast.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.