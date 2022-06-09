Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dapto man Thomas Cruickshank carried switchblade around as 'scare tactic': court

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 9 2022 - 7:27am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dapto train station. File image.

A Dapto man who carried a switchblade around for protection after getting "jumped" at a train station has had the weapon seized by police, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.