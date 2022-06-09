A Dapto man who carried a switchblade around for protection after getting "jumped" at a train station has had the weapon seized by police, a court has heard.
Thomas Cruickshank, 27, appeared before Magistrate Claire Girotto at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon without a permit.
Lake Illawarra police officers saw Cruickshank on a push bike in Koonawarra when they were patrolling the area in March this year.
Police say they approached Cruickshank, who was on parole at the time, and questioned whether he had anything on him that he shouldn't, to which he replied: "Yeah, I have a knife in my right pocket."
When questioned further, Cruickshank told police he had the knife on him for protection because he was recently "jumped".
On Thursday, Cruickshank told the court he carried the 10cm knife as a "scare tactic" after an incident at the Dapto train station.
"I've lived in Dapto my whole life and I was at the train station by myself ... two blokes started tormenting me," he said.
"I never felt like that in my life living in Dapto ... I just carried it (the knife) around as a scare tactic."
Magistrate Girotto reminded Cruickshank that switchblades are "very, very prohibited" and ordered the weapon to be forfeited.
"You can keep it, your Honour," Cruickshank said.
Cruickshank was also fined $100.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
