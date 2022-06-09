Hurrah to the burst of political problem-solving. Letters, June 10, 2022

I am still getting used to the green shoots of competence springing forth from the new Albanese government.
Across all the portfolios, whether it be Treasury, Finance, Climate Change, the Environment, the Arts, Defence, Foreign Affairs, Indigenous Affairs or Attorney General we see experienced ministers energetically tackling complex problems left behind by the previous government.
David Curtis, Fairy Meadow
Labor has suddenly realised that coal and gas utilisation must increase to provide a reliable electricity supply for our nation.
It is only a few weeks since the election, and the Greens and the teal independents are likely to declare war on Labor over its announcement on increasing coal and gas.
In what could be a practical solution, the Nationals propose we achieve zero emissions by nuclear generation of electricity.
An advantage of nuclear power plants built near existing coal-fired generators is that taxpayers do not need to fund $38 billion for new transmission lines to wind farms and solar farms.
If you truly believe that zero carbon emissions could save the planet, why not consider nuclear?
Lyn Read, Figtree
Like John Martin (Illawarra Mercury, June 6, 2022), I welcomed a change of government and now look forward to a humble person like Anthony Albanese, Labor, the Greens and the independents taking us forward to a better climate and energy future.
I had got to a point, where I felt that there needed to be a change of government because the LNP government had done very little on climate and energy, including actions that at least might start addressing these via the 'precautionary principle'.
Labor has always been better managers of the economy and national security. At least we now have Labor being pushed by the Greens and independents.
And as a highlight we have had letters from John Martin and Richard Burnett, regular contributors to the Mercury, telling us something of themselves.
It seems to me that education was important to them.
It was available and Richard and John took it up (education in all its manifestations).
That is a lesson for us today. We have to keep education conduits open and readily available.
It would be good for us if the Mercury wrote about our citizens, like John and Richard to highlight their contributions.
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
