With Friday marking just 100 days to go before the 2022 UCI Road World Championships come to Wollongong, the countdown is on until the Illawarra takes centre stage at the biggest event on the world's road cycling calendar.
And what better way to celebrate than by getting the next generation of cyclists involved.
Ride Nation is the participation arm of AusCycling, the national governing body for cycling in Australia.
There is Ride Nation Centre right here in Wollongong and one of its roles is to roll out a new school program across the Illawarra.
Ride Nation Wollongong co-ordinator and former cyclist Alex Meyland said the Bike Immersion Day Program was offered to 80 primary schools in the Illawarra and so far about 50 per cent had taken up the offer.
The school-based program is part of Ride Nation's campaign to get 10,000 Illawarra children on bikes over the next three years.
"We have had 5000 kids book in already and we are really excited about that," Meyland said, adding the feedback they received from schools that had taken part so far was fantastic.
The program is being trialled in the Illawarra during the lead-up to the UCI Road World Championships but Meyland hopes it will eventually be rolled out to schools across the country.
The program teaches students in years three to six about bike skills, road safety and basic bike maintenance.
Qualified instructors visit the school and bring along BMX bikes to use on the day.
"They get to ride a bike for half an hour and for the other half an hour they do off-bike activities," Meyland said.
"Kids who are unable to ride or don't wish to ride are also catered for and we find other ways to engage with them."
One aim of the program is to get students to engage in the upcoming world championships. But beyond that, it is hoped it will instil a love of cycling, whether as a pastime, sport or even competitively.
"We really want to increase their confidence and get engaged with the world championships but beyond that we want them to keep riding their bikes," Meyland said.
"We want the legacy to be that a generation of children get on bikes and have the ability to ride bikes and have that life skill."
He said cycling was an 'any ability sport'.
"We want everyone to feel like they can ride a bike," he said.
"There are parents out there that have never ridden a bike and then their kids don't ride a bike. We want to change that.
"Ride Nation is all about participation. But wouldn't it be great if we ended up with a gold medal winning cyclist one day all because they took part in this program."
This week it was Shell Cove Public School's turn to welcome Ride Nation to the school over two days.
Principal Simon Webb said more than 200 children took part and the Shell Cove Public School's decision to hold the incursion was threefold.
"First was safety," he said. "Some of our students ride their bikes to school so it will help them feel safe and confident on their bikes.
"Secondly, we are in one of the most beautiful locations in the world with lots of bike paths around so after the lockdown it is good to get kids off their screens and back outside. Riding is definitely a good thing for them.
"And thirdly, we have the world championships to be held here in September and it is great to be building the enthusiasm."
He said the school recently put in a new bike rack to accommodate students riding to school. About 50 to 80 of the 480-strong school community ride a bike or scooter to school each day and he would like to see that increase.
"Currently, with Kindy to year 3 we do not encourage them to ride by themselves. They have to be accompanied by an older sibling or parent," he said. "But I'd love to see more."
AusCycling chief executive Marne Fechner said the program gave children the skills, awareness and confidence they needed to ride safely and independently.
"Wollongong has an opportunity to lead the way in getting children on bikes for the betterment of their health, the environment and our community by capitalising on the excitement that comes with hosting the UCI Road World Championships," she said.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
