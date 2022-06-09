Gale-force winds have left Illawarra streets in blackout, damaging the control systems that operate streetlights.
Endeavour Energy confirmed that streets in Dapto, Koonawarra and Oak Flats were left without lights after the damaging winds hit the region earlier this week.
Albion Park recorded a wind gust of 91 km/h on Monday, while the wind peaked at 113 km/h in Bellambi.
An Endeavour Energy spokesperson said the company repaired the streetlight control systems in Dapto and Koonawarra on Wednesday.
"Crews are currently completing repairs in Oak Flats so the streetlights will be operational before the upcoming long weekend," the spokesperson said.
People are encouraged to report problems with streetlights on 131 003 or by completing an online form.
"Such reports provide invaluable information about streetlights not working and can greatly speed up repair times," the spokesperson said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
