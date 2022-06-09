Illawarra Mercury
Damaging winds turn off street lights in Dapto, Oak Flats, Koonawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 9 2022 - 7:09am, first published 6:20am
Endeavour Energy says it has fixed the streetlights in Dapto and Koonawarra, and those in Oak Flats should be repaired by the weekend. File photo. Picture: Marina Neil

Gale-force winds have left Illawarra streets in blackout, damaging the control systems that operate streetlights.

