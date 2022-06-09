Wollongong City Council will put on free workshops for developers and private certifiers to brush up on their legal obligations over construction site runoff, in what the council said was a proactive approach to pollution.
The workshops are part of a shift in Wollongong City Council's strategy for preventing construction runoff polluting waters and properties during rain storms.
The council said it changed from a "reactive" approach to more proactive action, acting to educate rather than just responding to complaints.
A new dedicated "Building Site Compliance Officer" will also be recruited to the council's regulation and enforcement section for an 18-month trial.
A council spokeswoman said the new compliance officer would start early in the next financial year.
"The role will be an 18-month trial whose sole focus will be on sediment and erosion control, dust management, waste management, noise and hours of operation relating to building and subdivision sites," she said.
"This trial will allow for increased inspection rates across the city, and the impact additional resource will be assessed at the end of the 18 months."
The council said it conducted "proactive" site inspections as part of this move. But it said the only proactive inspections in the past two years were 55 undertaken last November, as part of an Environment Protection Authority-shepherded Get the Site Right campaign.
No proactive inspections were undertaken by council before or during this year's torrential La Nina rains.
Wollongong did not participate in the same campaign when it was held again last month.
"While council plays an important regulatory role in ensuring building site compliance, it's a better outcome for our community and the local environment if compliance issues can be prevented from occurring at all," a council spokeswoman said.
"Our aim through these workshops is to reduce instances of run-off and any associated environmental impact by facilitating site supervisors, builders and earthworks contractors' access to the latest knowledge, skills and guidelines to managing their sites."
