Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Construction site runoff targeted by new site inspector, plus free workshops for developers on legal obligations

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated June 9 2022 - 8:33am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REACTIVE: Massive runoff stained the rock shelf at Wombarra earlier this year but despite heavy rain forecast, no inspections had been undertaken at the site beforehand.

Wollongong City Council will put on free workshops for developers and private certifiers to brush up on their legal obligations over construction site runoff, in what the council said was a proactive approach to pollution.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.