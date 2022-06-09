Illawarra Mercury
Lake Illawarra police search for wanted man Murray Kirby

Updated June 9 2022 - 10:31am, first published 10:24am
Wanted: Police are asking the public to help them find Murray Kirby. Picture: Lake Illawarra Police/Facebook

Lake Illawarra Police are appealing for the public's assistance in finding Murray Kirby.

