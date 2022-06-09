Lake Illawarra Police are appealing for the public's assistance in finding Murray Kirby.
Kirby, aged 21, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery.
Officers have been searching for Kirby but are unable to find him.
Police describe Kirby as of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, of medium build, between 170cm and 180cm tall, with black hair and a dark beard.
Kirby is said to frequent areas within the Lake Illawarra region.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
