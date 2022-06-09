A mob of young bike bandits have been caught on film allegedly robbing TK Maxx in Shellharbour on Thursday night.
The brazen robbery happened at 6.40pm and was filmed from the car park of the discount retail chain on Range Road in Shellharbour.
The footage shows six males - including some on bicycles - leave the TK Maxx store holding bags of goods allegedly stolen from the store.
One of them fell off his bike as he attempted to flee and had to be helped by one of his mates, as they laughed maniacally.
Police said staff told them the alleged thieves got away with several items of clothing from the store.
Police conducted a search of the surrounding area; however those involved could not be located.
As inquiries continue, any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
