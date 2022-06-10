Burnout is pushing veterinarians out of the profession, creating a shortage in the Illawarra and across Australia.
"The past two years has been pretty full-on for us," Dr Luke Michel, the Illawarra branch president of the Australian Veterinary Association, said.
Advertisement
An online veterinary job site showed there were 13 vacancies for vets in Wollongong and Shellharbour alone, as of Friday morning.
Dr Cristy Secombe from the AVA said 34 per cent of veterinary vacancies took over six months to fill in 2018; by last year, that figure had jumped to 52 per cent.
Wollongong has a specialist after-hours emergency care service, the Animal Referral Hospital, to which many clinics refer animals in need of urgent attention overnight, but the shortage means it is not always available.
Dr Michel said such emergency cover was where the Illawarra was "really finding it tough", but pet owners could also find it especially hard to get into their vet for routine appointments.
He said fatigue was a major issue for vets and the more who left the profession, the greater the pressure on those who remained.
"I've been a vet for nearly 20 years and this is the busiest I have ever been," he said.
One Illawarra vet told the Mercury he sold his practice so he could retire, but continued working at the clinic because there was no one to fill his position.
Dr Secombe said a survey of more than 3700 vets found 4 per cent were looking to leave, which was similar to data from other parts of the world.
Vets put a lot of time and effort into serving animals and the community, she said, but were not always good at looking after themselves.
"One of the challenges in the profession is that the sustainability is sometimes difficult to achieve in certain areas," Dr Secombe said.
She said some vets had excessively long work hours, especially in rural areas, and the veterinary degree was a long one with lower remuneration than other professions with similarly long courses.
Being a veterinarian was an emotionally challenging job, Dr Michel said, with relatively low pay, but people did it because they were passionate about it.
He said pet owners sometimes took their emotional strain out on vets and nurses, which also had a toll.
Dr Michel asked people to remember that vets and other veterinary staff were there because they cared.
Advertisement
"We're all human, trying to get the best result and working as hard as we can," Dr Michel said.
Read more: Illawarra bank passes on interest rate rise
Dr Secombe said the profession was now starting to understand that the importance of the whole veterinary team, and that looking after one's own health and wellbeing was vital.
About 650 new vets graduated each year, she said, but within five to 10 years they began to think about leaving.
Dr Secombe said being a vet was an "incredibly rewarding" and varied career with "amazing people".
"We need to look at how to manage the things that are not so good," she said.
Advertisement
Retired Illawarra vet Dr Warwick Prowse said remuneration was also important, given how hard the job could be.
"I think it all comes down to getting an adequate return for the effort you put in," Dr Prowse said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.