'I hope you die, you maggot': jury shown bloody aftermath of jail stabbing

As Berkeley man Michael Black "cowered" in the corner of a holding cell at Parklea Correctional Centre, his accused murderer stood in the middle of the cell and shouted "I hope you die, you little maggot", footage of the aftermath of the stabbing shows.
Emmett Sheard has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Black and claims he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed the 33-year-old eight times with a shiv in cell four of the jail in April 2020.
The stabbing occurred after Mr Black and Mr Sheard had minutes earlier been involved in a fist fight over buprenorphine, an opiate replacement drug.
After the initial fight, both Mr Black and Mr Sheard argued and flashed jail-made weapons before other prisoners told them to put the shivs away. A short time later Mr Sheard is accused of attacking Mr Black at the back of the cell and repeatedly stabbing him in the chest, stomach, arms and legs.
The fatal wound was a puncture to the right lung.
The cell was covered by a CCTV camera, but an inmate had covered it with wet toilet paper and the fatal confrontation was not recorded.
But on Thursday the jury were played footage from a hand-held camera that showed the immediate aftermath of the stabbing.
Mr Black can be seen "cowering" in the corner of the cell, bleeding profusely and begging to be let out.
The footage shows Mr Sheard standing in the middle of the cell holding a shiv and shouting at Mr Black.
"Who is the sick c--- now you dog," he says. "I hope you die, you little maggot. "I'll f---ing murder you."
The prosecution say it relies on those words to show Mr Sheard was the aggressor and was not acting in self-defence. The trial continues.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
