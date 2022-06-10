Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarriors out to deliver memorable swansong for veterans

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 10 2022 - 9:02am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINAL SWING: The Illawarriors are keen to send Uni stalwart Paul Tuala (right) out of Country rugby as a champion. Picture: Adam McLean

They've been thrown "a few curveballs" through their preparation but Illawarra coach Sean Barrett feels his side's chances of hoisting the Caldwell Cup remain as strong as any this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.