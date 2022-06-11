Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong United face key Illawarra Premier League, Australia Cup challenges

Tim Barrow
Tim Barrow
Updated June 12 2022 - 12:44am, first published June 11 2022 - 11:55pm
Title hunting: Wollongong United are hoping for more success in the Illawarra Premier League and Australia Cup this season. Picture: Anna Warr

Coach Billy Tsovolos refuses to get ahead of himself as Wollongong United face a massive Illawarra Premier League and Australia Cup double.

