Coach Billy Tsovolos refuses to get ahead of himself as Wollongong United face a massive Illawarra Premier League and Australia Cup double.
The reigning champions from 2020 face Albion Park in a crucial clash to kick-start their rain-affected IPL campaign, before meeting St George City in a Cup battle where the winner could meet an A-League club in the next round.
Advertisement
It's a tantalising prospect, but Tsovolos is keeping a cool head.
"We've only played three league games, so we still need to get another 90 minutes in the legs and worry about our own game," he said.
"Albion Park are a always a difficult challenge at Terry Reserve but our style won't adapt to playing them or St George, we'll focus on ourselves.
"The St George game is obviously a priority for us, but we can't be thinking about what might come after that, we've got to win a game of football first.
"We know a bit about St George from pre-season, we play them most years, so it'll be another tough contest."
Wollongong United meet St George at Penshurst Park on Wednesday night, before the Wollongong Wolves take on North West Sydney Spirit on Thursday at Christie Park.
The Wolves tackle NSW National Premier League leaders Sydney Olympic on Monday.
In other IPL games, Bulli meet Corrimal, Bellambi face leaders Tarrawanna, Woonona tackle Wollongong Olympic and South Coast United are up against Coniston on Sunday.
Port Kembla take on Cringila on Sunday.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.