Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hawks shift recruitment focus after Cleveland flees the nest

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 10 2022 - 3:34am, first published 1:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GONE: The Hawks are on the lookout for an import point-guard following swingman Antonius Cleveland's departure to Adelaide. Picture Sylvia Liber

Illawarra will shift its recruitment attention to an import point-guard after falling short in its bid to retain two-way star Antonius Cleveland.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.