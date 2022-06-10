Illawarra will shift its recruitment attention to an import point-guard after falling short in its bid to retain two-way star Antonius Cleveland.
Cleveland knocked back the Hawks offer of a contract extension during last year's playoffs, opting to explore free agency after claiming NBL Defensive Player of the Year and First Team honours.
The big-spending 36ers bit hard, luring the 28-year-old to Adelaide on a two-year deal that will also see him link with former Brisbane import Robert Franks with whom he shares an agent.
It's a tough pill to swallow for the Hawks faithful, but general manager Mat Campbell said the club sits comfortably with the offer made to the Memphis native.
"Obviously we'd have loved to have him back, he was outstanding for us last year, particularly at the back end of the season," Campbell said.
"He was one of the [signing] priorities from our point of view and we did everything within our power to keep him.
"Our offer was increase on what he had last season and we put together what we felt was a competitive package but but sport's a business.
"We undertstand that and he's made the decision to head to Adelaide. We wish him all the best and definitely hope he might return one day."
Cleveland is the second DPOY to leave the club in as many seasons, with Justin Simon also one-and-done with Hawks after collecting the top defensive gong in 2021.
The club has added defensive whiz Wani Swaka Lo Buluk and, with Dan Grida expected to play a big defensive role on his return from a torn ACL, Campbell said the club's recruitment will hone in on a floor general.
"Part of the reason we we brought Wani in was to help us defensively and as a bit of an insurance policy against [Cleveland departing]," Campbell said.
"He's obviously just been selected for the Boomers and having that defensive-minded guard who can take the best guy on the other team really helps us because that's what AC did for us last season.
"That allows us to look at a more scoring-orientated position rather than a defensive-minded import.
"It does the change the dynamic of how we now recruit. At this stage we've indicated we're looking for a point-guard, someone who can facilitate the offense and still give us some scoring punch."
With franchise man Tyler Harvey locked down for a further two seasons, how the club elects to fill its remaining import spot still hinges on whether it can retain star big Duop Reath.
The Olympic bronze medalist is headed for the NBA Summer League and remains the number one recruitment priority for the Hawks. Should he head elsewhere in Australia or abroad, the Hawks will need to find an import big-man.
"A lot depends on Duop. We're very hopeful that Duop is retained and that would give us a lot of flexbility with that third import spot," Campbell said.
"Obviously if that's not the case that spot will need to be [filled by] a four-man."
Along with Swaka Lo Buluk, the Hawks have also brought in versatile forward Deng Deng for a second stint in Wollongong, with Harvey, Sam Froling and Grida all on multi-year deals.
Akoldah Gak will move from development player to a full roster position, while Alex Mudronja is also on the Hawks books.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
