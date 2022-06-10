A mob of young bicycle bandits allegedly "rampaged" through Shellharbour TK Maxx on Thursday night, just a day after a shoplifting crackdown.
A witness who caught the alleged looting on video said the group targeted the store's designer stock, loading up with 20 to 30 items each before allegedly fleeing the store on bikes.
"It would have been thousands of dollars [worth]," the woman, who did not wish to be identified, told The Mercury.
The woman was browsing at TK Maxx with her one-year-old baby on Thursday when she saw the group come in just before 7PM.
She said they were a group of around six boys who looked to be in their teens, and one adult in his 30s.
"They were rampaging through the store - they didn't care about anyone," she said.
After snapping photos of the teens allegedly piling baskets with designer clothes, the woman left the store.
Suspecting that the group was up to no good, she started recording the entrance of TK Maxx from the carpark and caught the group as they allegedly fled the scene on bicycles.
"I just couldn't believe what was going on," she said.
"There were a fair few people in the store - they clearly just didn't care."
The woman said TK Maxx had no security, so the only thing staff could do was watch the chaos unfold.
"There was no security, no one could have intervened," she said.
"They nearly bowled over a woman."
After speaking with staff, the woman said the alleged looting was not a one-off, but rather something that was happening weekly.
"I dare say they need security," she said.
Police conducted a search of the surrounding area; however, those involved were not found, and staff told police the alleged thieves got away with several items.
Police officers are urging anyone with information to contact Lake Illawarra Police Station
The alleged looting comes just one day after Wollongong Police conducted a shoplifting blitz in the CBD, cracking down on people stealing from stores in the shopping centre.
Police charged 23 people during the shoplifting sting, including a woman accused of stealing a $500 jacket and another who allegedly nicked over $200 in groceries.
Officers from the Wollongong Police District's proactive crime team conducted the operation on Wednesday, issuing 14 court attendance notices and seven criminal infringement notices.
Police say similar operations are expected in the future.
After several shoplifters targeted grocery stores, a spokesperson from Coles told The Mercury there are trained covert security officers in stores nationally.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
