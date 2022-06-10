Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Damon Heta to honour Anderson at Wollongong Darts Masters event

By Phil Dillon
Updated June 10 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ready: Damon Heta. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images

DAMON Heta partied hard when he shocked the darting world to win the Brisbane Darts Masters as a qualifier in 2019.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.