The Gorillas and Superoos are holding down second and third place respectively behind the first seed Gerringong Lions.
The match may not be fully reflective of either team's full potential with players away and injury tolls limiting the line-up ahead of the weekend.
Warilla coach Troy Grant said he's excited for this weekend's match, but doesn't know how much the Gorillas will actually be able to take away from it.
"We are never going to make excuses, we obviously want to chalk up the two points but it's going to be hard to gauge much with so many players out," he said.
The Gorillas are down eight players, including a number of key outs like Blair Grant, Beau Henry and Paul Roberts.
"The group we do have this weekend, I'm still confident in and I know they'll give it their all out there," he said.
It'll be a good opportunity for the side to test its depth and give a number reserves an opportunity to have a run in the top grade.
The team comes in strong on the back of a 50-22 win over the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets, bouncing back from a loss to Gerringong a week earlier. Grant is hoping to see similar energy translate to this week.
"The boys are really playing for one another which is great, and I liked how our defence came together last week, especially our communication, I'm hoping to see similar results this weekend," he said.
Meanwhile, the Superoos have been one of the hottest teams in recent weeks, wreaking havoc on their opponents. The side appears to be putting in a stronger showing each round with their most recent result a dominant 54-6 win over the Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies.
And Jamberoo coach Jono Dallas said he's been pleased with the improvements the side has made, saying the team remains confident in the talent of their side.
"We know we have a good team and are capable of competing with anyone when we get things right," he said.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
