Does unpaid work count in NSW budget?

Referencing world leading economics Joseph Stiglitz, Amartya Sen and Jean-Paul Fitoussi, when presenting her Fiscal Responsibility (Wellbeing) Bill 2022 in NSW Parliament this week Abigail Boyd MP noted in the, 'GDP and GSDP measure only the monetary value of goods and services. For example, GDP and GSDP are positively impacted by sales of formula milk, but not by an infant being breastfed. GDP is positively impacted when you pay someone to clean your house, but not when you clean your house yourself. It's the same with payments made to someone to look after your child, whereas the work of looking after your own child is overlooked by GDP.