NSW State of Origin forward Tariq Sims ruled out of Dragons showdown with Cowboys

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated June 10 2022 - 4:24am, first published 3:09am
Charge: Tariq Sims. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Dragons back-rower Tariq Sims will miss tonight's clash with the Cowboys in Townsville, after failing to recover from Wednesday night's State of Origin opener.

