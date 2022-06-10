Dragons back-rower Tariq Sims will miss tonight's clash with the Cowboys in Townsville, after failing to recover from Wednesday night's State of Origin opener.
Ben Hunt will play after a 37 minutes stint, making 24 tackles in the 16-10 Queensland win.
Advertisement
Sims' minutes were also down on previous Origin efforts, finishing with 10 carries and 25 tackles in 57 minutes on the Blues' left edge.
Josh McGuire is expected to start in jersey 18 in Sims' place, with Jaiyden Hunt added to the 19-man game-day squad alongside Jaydn Su'A.
Jayden Sullivan was named in the 17 as a shadow for Ben Hunt but may come out in favour of Hunt or Su'A given Andre McCullough is also named on the bench.
"[Su'A and McGuire] had a run and they both look OK. McGuire's probably a bit more [advanced] than Jaydn Su'A but it's good to have them both close," coach Anthony Griffin said.
Hunt, 32, was leading the Dally M Medal race when voting went behind the curtain a fortnight ago, with Griffin feeling his skipper showed his class for the Maroons.
"I thought he was very good. Him and Harry Grant in particular were one of the big differences between the two teams the way they played," Griffin said.
"Ben's kicking game, particularly at the back end of the game, really helped Queensland once he got back on the field as well.
"If Ben plays he always gives us that leadership. He's our captain and the boys love playing for him, but if he doesn't [play] we'll get that leadership from the rest of the group.
"We've got a lot of leaders within our group, they're a pretty tight group, a pretty strong group. We had a slow start but the last couple of months have been pretty good.
"We've got ourselves back into equal eighth and it's just about [Friday] night now and taking on the Cowboys."
Cowboys coach Todd Payten left his entire Origin contingent out of the 17 he named on Tuesday, with only Val Holmes remaining on an extended bench prior to kickoff.
"Over the years players coming out of that environment hold is as a badge of honour to do a good job for their clubs after playing the game," Payten said.
"My job is to look at the bigger picture and what's best for the individual, plus the team. All that will be taken into consideration around what we decided to do come kickoff."
Undoubtedly the surprise packets of 2022, Griffin feels the Cowboys present the biggest test his side's faced this season.
Advertisement
"They're in great form at the moment, they're probably the form team of the competition," Griffin said.
"They've put five or six [wins] together and they're doing it very well. They're been playing a really strong 80 minutes, their attack's been building really well.
"They're strong right across the field which is a reflection of where they are on the ladder. They've got a lot of depth so it's a big task for us.
"Our attack's been building nicely as well over the last month so it'll be a good test for us against a really good side on their home track."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.