Cancel culture and climate change: Letters, June 11, 2022

I recently wrote Federal Labor's 2030 emissions reduction target is reckless, and unsurprisingly criticism was quick to come ... two are disciples of the religion that has been predicting climate disasters for decades. Predictions that told us by now our dams would be empty and our rivers would be dry, there would be no more snow, South Pacific Islands would have sunk or be sinking, etc. Instead, we are experiencing the opposite.
These zealots have allowed their attitudes and beliefs to be rigidly formed primarily by computer-modelled predictions about climate events that might take place decades into the future and the likely causes.
They seem to be willing to trade off the human suffering that has already begun through extreme emissions reductions programs against their certainty these long-term predictions of climate disasters will eventuate. However, their other behaviours often belie their sincerity, like when they denigrate and cancel scientists who don't agree with their views.
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
We have been reminded of the Pasha Bulka incident at Newcastle 15 years ago. Media at its best.
How prepared are our local emergency services for such an event off Wollongong? Who knows.
Thanks Illawarra Mercury and ACM for all the wonderful information you deliver to our community each day of publication.
Tom Wren, Mangerton
Being of the same vintage as Messrs Martin and Burnett. (Illawarra Mercury. June 3 and June 6), but unable to share early hardship stories, may I nevertheless differ from both about how we derive our views. People can come to the same conclusion via different paths and to different conclusions following the same path.
What is important is the approach, values and how the information acquired on the journey is collected, processed or analysed.
From their past letters, I observe that Martin seems generally to collect the facts, analyse them rationally and then come to a view [often different from mine]. He and I finish on the left. My parents were of the right but Christians.
Loving your neighbour as yourself seemed more a left characteristic so I got my beliefs and politics onto the same page. Burnett seems to have acquired a number of prejudices along his life's path which he produces without evidence, often dismissing with a slogan or denigration, views different from his. That is a right-wing approach, a long demonstration of which has just ended.
I believe Martin's approach is more likely to get you to the truth.
David Goss, Woonona
