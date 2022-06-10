Illawarra Mercury
Cancel culture and climate change: Letters, June 11, 2022

Updated June 11 2022 - 12:26am, first published June 10 2022 - 4:17am
I recently wrote Federal Labor's 2030 emissions reduction target is reckless, and unsurprisingly criticism was quick to come ... two are disciples of the religion that has been predicting climate disasters for decades. Predictions that told us by now our dams would be empty and our rivers would be dry, there would be no more snow, South Pacific Islands would have sunk or be sinking, etc. Instead, we are experiencing the opposite.

