GAME ON: Lifting the pay curtain a step to player empowerment

Love him or hate him, Australian basketball great Andrew Bogut has a knack for telling it how it is; how he sees it anyway.
He did so quite literally this week when, in an email to Sydney Kings members, he revealed the club's total spend for the recently completed season - $1,501,592.63.
There are no doubt several exemptions, caveats and all the rest allowed in and out of the cap, but that's not the point. Bogut has long been an advocate of making individual player salaries public.
He first made that known when he returned to Australia to both play and take an ownership stake with the Kings. He gave an interesting take on his own Rogues Bogues podcast last week, discussing his first post-rookie NBA contract with Milwaukee.
The extension for the No. 1 Draft pick was worth $60 million. Bogut admits it was confronting for everyone to know the extent of his pay packet. Yet, as he said on the podcast: "It goes with the grain, it goes with the game".
It's a penny that's seemingly yet to drop in Australia. While all sporting leagues in this country look to emulate American sports in almost every way, it remains a selective exercise.
The relationship between spending transparency and the integrity of the competitions in which their members earn their money, still largely escapes most sporting players associations.
The NBL is an interesting case because its soft cap system most closely resembles its sport's benchmark in the NBA.
It's nowhere near as convoluted, but the basic premise is that clubs can spend beyond the salary cap figure, but pay a compounding 'luxury tax' once it exceeds that figure.
Even those who consider publishing individual salaries a bridge too far have pushed for at least a club's total spend be made public. Shane Heal has been a vocal supporter of that move, while current players like Jason Cadee have expressed a desire to see it.
It's something very relevant to the NRL which has a hard cap. If upcoming CBA negotiations go the way the RLPA desires, it will clear the $10-million mark for the first time.
Players will be earning more than at any time in the game's history and good on them. They've also arguably never been less relatable to its rusted-on fans.
It's down to perception more than reality. Storm forward Christian Welch spoke to that in making his view in favour of player salaries being made public late last year.
A commerce graduate studying an MBA, Welch has publicly revealed his salary ($425,000) and feels it would be in the interest of his peers to know it.
"I would love to [manage] myself but I just don't know the market," Welch said, in an interview with News Corp late last year.
"That's why I wouldn't mind seeing it like the NBA and NFL where salaries are published. It would help me do my next deal by myself because I would know what someone comparable to me is earning. At the moment you just don't know.
"That is the player managers' strength because they know the landscape. They know who just got 'X' amount of dollars and where."
Anything that limits the influence of player managers in the NRL is a good thing as there is no greater drain on public faith in the game.
Beyond that, the perception that most rank-and-file NRL players are only a couple of rungs down the pay scale from a Ben Hunt or a Daly Cherry Evans does them a great disservice.
Those perceptions matter. Fans losing faith in the integrity of the game ultimately erodes its bottom line. It's a bottom line that, with each CBA negotiation, players argue for a bigger slice of.
As they should, they're entitled to it. The NRL profited to the tune of $43 million last year, while players took pay cuts in good faith.
The NRL's female players remain disgracefully underpaid by comparison to other sports.
What Welch seems to understand better than many of his contemporaries, is that player pay being made public is in their own interest. It's a step toward player empowerment.
In the aforementioned US leagues - NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB - it's actually the respective players associations that demand salaries be made public as it allows players to make informed decisions.
It presents an empirical picture of their market value and means they aren't left relying on what self-interested clubs or agents tell them in making decisions.
In the practical sense, not a whole lot changes. The likes of Hunt, Cherry-Evans and David Fifita wear price-tag pressure regardless.
The view of players at the other end of the pay scale may soften though. After all, they're the ones inevitably sold short due to "salary cap pressure". Likewise, they're the ones moved on by clubs who've managed their cap poorly.
Yes we'd be interested, but it's not about the fans' or media's thirst for knowing. Put it this way, if pay and contracts were public knowledge, media types would have a few less 'exclusives' and a few less 'clickbait' headlines we're often accused of producing.
The truth is it's inevitable, even if various parties concerned are dragged to it kicking and screaming.
Make the case for it and you'll inevitably be asked: would you want everyone to know how much money you make? The honest answer for this columnist - considerably less than NRL minimum wage.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
