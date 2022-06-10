Help them! Community demands action for Oak Flats mum facing homelessness

Even with waves of outrage and an avalanche of support, single mum Bec Darby and her three children are closer to homelessness than ever before.
The Oak Flats mum who went public with her housing plight earlier this week has two politicians in her corner but no solution to her heartbreaking situation.
With 10 weeks to find a new rental, Bec, 33, fears the family will have to be split up, or that her disabled son will end up in care.
She spent the week inspecting properties, but none have been accessible for her 14-year-old son Hunter, who uses a wheelchair due to an incurable disease called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
I think it's absolutely deplorable that a mother who works and has done a great job with her children has been told by agencies that she might have to surrender her son.
And while the shocked community, support services, real estate agents and politicians have offered support, a solution has not been found and Bec is losing hope.
"I feel physically sick ... I never thought I would be in this situation," she said.
"I looked at a property this morning and straightaway saw there was no way Hunter could fit through the door, or go into the bathroom.
"I've spoken with real estate agents ... but even if one house is suitable, I've got just as much chance as everybody else."
Support agencies have suggested Bec either surrender her son into care or stay in a refuge for 30 days.
Shellharbour councillor Kellie Marsh and Shellharbour MP Anna Watson led the public outrage at such an idea.
"I think it's absolutely deplorable that a mother who works and has done a great job with her children has been told by agencies that she might have to surrender her son," Cr Marsh said.
"Quite frankly, I'm disgusted. I think we all need to be screaming from the rafters ... we need to make sure that as a community, we do everything we can to keep this family together."
Ms Watson was equally appalled.
"The solution to go to a refuge and spend 30 days there is just disgusting," she said.
"Thirty days is going to come and go pretty quick and these problems won't go away. These Band Aid solutions have to stop, this woman is looking for real answers."
Both politicians said they will continue to call real estate agents and support agencies to advocate for Bec.
As she continues her heartbreaking search, Bec fears she may have to rely on desperate measures.
"I have money to pay for rent, but I can't afford a house," she said.
"I'm not even eligible for Department of Housing support. So it leaves me stuck to the point I've even thought about knocking on people's doors to ask if they know anybody renting their house.
"I just don't know what to do."
The option of Supported Disability Accommodation funded by the NDIS has also been suggested, however Bec was advised Hunter would likely be ineligible due to being under 18 and even if he was, it could take months, even years.
Other organisations have reached out with the possibility of accessible two-bedroom rentals, which would mean splitting the young family up.
Housing Trust chief executive Michele Adair expressed outrage over the absence of national building codes that require developers to make new homes accessible.
"I'm afraid that yet again, the most vulnerable people in our communities are further disadvantaged," Ms Adair said.
Bec echoed this sentiment and demanded it must change, as she is certain other families with accessibility requirements would be facing a similar situation.
A few weeks ago, Cr Marsh called for a roundtable discussion among local service providers and government agencies to come up with solutions to the region's housing crisis.
Yet she admitted there must be less talk and more action to solve the issue immediately.
"It's time that all levels of local government start to work together," Cr Marsh said.
"Children in our country should not be worried about having a roof over their head."
Cr Marsh and Ms Watson said they will continue to call real estate agents, government agencies and support services to advocate for Bec's family.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
