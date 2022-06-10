TEAM SHEET FRIDAY: Dapto Showground hosts first-grade double-header

In deferred round one clashes, Wests will be looking to bounce back from a heavy defeat at the hands of Collegians last week in another heavyweight showdown with Thirroul at Dapto Showground.
It will be the first leg of a double-header at Dapto, with the Canaries looking to make it two wins on the trot against Helensburgh.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
