Traffic is already starting to bank up in popular areas as holiday makers head out of the city for the Queens Birthday long weekend.
Cars are queued for two kilometres at the Jervis Bay Road turnoff and traffic is snarled through Nowra and south of Berry.
In Wollongong, there is congestion on the M1 heading south between Mount Pleasant and Figtree and between Unanderra and Berkeley.
A B-double has broken down heading north on Mount Ousley Road, closing one lane of traffic however causing little in the way of delays to traffic.
Transport for NSW is reminding drivers to be aware of the conditions and account for delays, particularly on Friday evening and Saturday morning.
Those heading to the snow should be prepared for roads to be wet and icy and carry snow chains.
Double demerits are also in place for the weekend, with NSW Police running a state-wide traffic operation targeted speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and helmet offences until Monday night.
For latest updates, check the Live Traffic NSW app or website or call 132 701.
