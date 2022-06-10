Illawarra Mercury
Delays heading south on the Princes Highway as long weekend begins

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated June 10 2022 - 6:05am, first published 5:59am
Delays: A B-Double has broken down on the M1 heading north, as holiday makers head south. Picture: File

Traffic is already starting to bank up in popular areas as holiday makers head out of the city for the Queens Birthday long weekend.

