Illawarra Mercury

Woonona woman Alison Covington, awarded Member of the Order of Australia

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
June 12 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Covington AM. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Moving from the UK to Australia, Alison Covington's parents wanted her and her brother to have a better life, and growing up in the Illawarra, Mrs Covington was taught by her parents the importance of giving back to the community that they now called called home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.