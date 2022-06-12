Moving from the UK to Australia, Alison Covington's parents wanted her and her brother to have a better life, and growing up in the Illawarra, Mrs Covington was taught by her parents the importance of giving back to the community that they now called called home.
Being awarded as a Member of the Order of Australia, Mrs Covington said it was a full circle moment to how she was brought up as a child.
"It's completing that picture that my parents raised me to always give more than what you receive," she said.
After a successful career in the transport and logistics sector, ultimately becoming a director at international transport business Transdev, Mrs Covington founded Good360 Australia.
The not for profit, which began in the United States, matches surplus items from retailers with charities that need goods, particularly during times of disaster.
Mrs Covington says the move from the corporate to the not for profit sector was driven by that early advice she received from her parents.
"I had these skills, but I wanted to be able to use them for good. So starting Good360, I was able to put those skills to use in the nonprofit world," she said.
"I'd had 20 years of a corporate career and I was able to then transfer those skills to have more of a benefit to Australians."
In the past two years as Australia has gone through bushfires, drought, COVID and floods, the role of organisations like Good360 has been instrumental in getting goods to where they are needed most, while reducing wastage and shrinking environmental footprints. Every minute, Good360 donates 20 items to someone in need.
Mrs Covington said that in these circumstances the Australian spirit of helping out has stood out and she was proud to be recognised alongside the many other honours recipients doing similar work in the community.
"I'm looking forward to seeing who is being honoured, because it's those quiet people doing their work."
While her work managing large corporations and now a national not-for-profit has taken Mrs Covington to the capital cities, she said she is proud to be a product of the Illawarra and continue to make a difference in the community that raised her.
Coming back to the words of her parents as a child, Mrs Covington said she wishes they could see the honour conferred, but knew that they would be proud of her.
"I feel quite honoured to have something that goes back to their homeland. A Queen's Birthday honours award means that I've been able to do something that would make them very proud."
