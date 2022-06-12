Illawarra Mercury

Dr Michael Foley recognised with Order of Australia honour

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
June 12 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Michael Foley AM. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Working as a dentist in the Queensland prison system, Dr Michael Foley says it was a letter from a patient that reminded him of why he gets out of bed everyday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.