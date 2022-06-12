Despite being the leading cause of death for Australians, cardiovascular disease receives less than a tenth of the funding directed towards cancer.
Knowing this, when the Wollongong-based executive director of the Australian Cardiovascular Alliance received the call saying she had received the Medal of the Order of Australia, she felt that her work was having an impact.
Advertisement
For 25 years, Ms Doyle has advocated for the importance of medical research, in government and the not-for-profit sector, and particularly to direct much needed research funding towards Australia's number one killer.
"It's a recognition that that work is seen as a positive service to the community, and that the community actually cares about medical research and understands it's going to make a difference to their lives," she said.
Ms Doyle said it is not just additional money that is needed, but a rethink in the way that research is funded.
"We know that you can't improve things without research, yet research tends to be funded in a way that's fragmented," she said.
Ms Doyle said an inordinate amount of time is spent by researchers preparing applications for grants, most of which will be unsuccessful.
"That's just not a way to run a successful, sustainable industry."
In addition to her work raising the profile of medical research, Ms Doyle is committed to expanding educational opportunities.
Having her first child at 18, Ms Doyle said she was only later able to pursue higher education and that having free higher education transformed her and her family's future.
Since 2015, Ms Doyle has supported the Cambodian Children's Fund, becoming a board member and now chair, and is focused on providing others with the opportunities she had.
The not for profit provides education and pathways from Kindergarten to tertiary education.
"Because of my own personal journey of having children very young and using education to transform my life, if you have the passion, and the will and you look for great people to help you along the way, you can actually achieve your own personal goals," Ms Doyle said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.