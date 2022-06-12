Receiving the email that she had received a Medal of the Order of Australia, Kirli Saunders was not quite sure what to do with the news.
Ms Saunders is a proud Gunai woman and a multidisciplinary artist based on Dharawal Country whose work challenges colonisation and the continuation of it in contemporary Australia.
"It was a surprise because it is an honour that I hadn't ever thought about receiving within the context of that body of work," she said.
Ms Saunders consulted her aunties and mum about receiving the honour and based on their advice decided to take up the Governor General's offer.
"They said, if you didn't, you wouldn't be honouring all of the elders who haven't been able to receive these awards and it will amplify the work you do in community."
Ms Saunders' most celebrated work is her novel Bindi, published by Indigenous publisher Magabala books. The verse-novel portrays a family's experience of bushfire and its aftermath using the Gundungurra language.
"The moment that I had other young kids on country reading that book, sharing with me that they were reading it or knowing that it had an impact in the community that I grew up in was a really profound moment for me," she said.
Recently, Ms Saunders has also provided poetry as part of a collaboration that connects across Country with Ballardong Noongar, Nimunburr and Yawuru artist Kamsani Bin Salleh in the Opera House as part of Vivid.
What connects her work across installation, literature and consulting is a desire to bring people together, and Ms Saunders said that ultimately she hopes this accolade can continue to drive that aspect of her work.
"It is complex to receive this award as an Aboriginal person, but I think it will enable me to continue to do the work in community that I want to do, which is amplifying opportunities for Mob and amplifying our voices and our stories. I feel grateful that it celebrates the work of my family and my community who have helped me be where I am."
