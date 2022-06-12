It was a normal Saturday spent fishing for Shellharbour man David Jordan when he was shocked by the sight of smoke billowing from the distance.
The disability and mental health support worker had taken a client to a fishing spot at Bass Point Reserve last weekend - something he does frequently to get them outside and teach them new skills.
The pair had walked down to the fishing spot, but ran back to the top of the reserve shortly after when David saw flames coming from where he parked his Holden Rodeo ute.
By the time he reached his car, it - and all of his fishing gear stored inside - had been totally engulfed by the blaze.
"I still can't believe it happened," David said. "Everything I had in my car for fishing and for work was just gone."
David called emergency services immediately, and said police connected the incident to an increased number of opportunistic break-ins in the area.
Unfortunately, his ute was uninsured. But not all is lost after the Illawarra fishing community has generously reeled in hundreds of dollars worth of gear for the father of three.
Dozens of fishermen came forward with their donations after Warilla man Benjamin Mcelhone took to an Illawarra fishing Facebook page to call for help.
Benjamin, the owner of BJM Custom Rods, was touched when he heard that David takes his young clients fishing after his son Liam inquired about new rods for his father.
He said he knew firsthand the benefits of fishing for young people with mental health challenges.
"I knew I had rods and reels I could give David," Benjamin said. "But I didn't have any tackle so I put it out there letting people know what happened.
"It was all about just getting kids fishing again ... because I know when kids are introduced to fishing when they're young, they won't have the time to get into trouble later in life because they fall in love with it.
"That was me at one point ... I know how it can help."
David was blown away by the response. With a car to borrow in the meantime and his gear replaced, he can continue to take his clients out on the water.
"I just can't thank everybody enough," he said.
Benjamin said the display of generosity is telling of the fishing community, as he had received a similar response in the past after he made a call out to help a father and son who had their fishing gear stolen.
"Even though there are thousands of members in that Facebook group, the fishing community is very connected," Benjamin said.
"One bloke dropped $300 worth of lures and lines for David, four other men dropped rods and reels, and the donations still haven't stopped coming."
Many others have dropped donations and bought gift vouchers at Windang Bait and Tackle, which owner Brendan Harl says will keep David fishing for months.
Brendan and Benjamin will meet with David at Windang Bait and Tackle this week to gift him the donations, with any surplus to be donated to the Balgownie Scout Hall.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
