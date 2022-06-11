Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour man David Jordan heartened by support after car, fishing gear engulfed by flames

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
June 11 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shock: Shellharbour support worker David Jordan had his ute burnt out last Saturday while he was out fishing. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

It was a normal Saturday spent fishing for Shellharbour man David Jordan when he was shocked by the sight of smoke billowing from the distance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.