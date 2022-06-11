Missing man known to visit Wollongong, South Coast

Police want your help to find a man missing from Campbelltown known to visit Wollongong.
Darren McMartin, aged 55, failed to attend a medical appointment at Campbelltown about 3pm, Friday, June 10.
Advertisement
CCTV shows Mr McMartin's car leaving his Tyler Street home just before 4pm. He has not been able to be contacted since.
He is of Caucasian appearance, of medium build, about 175cm tall, with grey hair, unshaven and brown eyes. It is not known wearing at the time.
It is believed Mr McMartin is travelling in a white Toyota Camry sedan, NSW registration plates DSF14U.
As well as Wollongong, Mr McMartin is known to frequent the Eastern beaches, South Coast and Goulburn areas.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.