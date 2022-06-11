A Warilla man part of a group that reportedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of clothing in a "brazen" rampage of the TK Maxx Shellharbour store has been refused bail.
Daniel Kakahi, 33, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Saturday via video link, where his application for release was unsuccessful.
Documents tendered to the court revealed Kakahi and a group of six other males entered the store at 6:30pm on Thursday and allegedly started filling shopping baskets with brand name clothing from multiple racks.
The group reportedly ignored several requests to leave the store by managers, who then called the police.
A store manager also asked the group to stop using the baskets as they were expensive to replace, to which the men started filling duffel bags with clothing from the shelves.
The list of items allegedly taken by Kakahi and the group included a $229 Calvin Klein jumper, a $159 Swisslite suitcase, and a $99 duffel bag.
After 20 minutes of causing chaos in the store, the group allegedly ran away with the unpaid items.
Police attended the scene and viewed CCTV footage of the incident, to which they identified Kakahi after multiple dealings with him over the years.
Lake Illawarra police officers raided Kakahi's Warilla home the next day and arrested him along with other members of the group.
Among the items seized by police were two TK Maxx shopping baskets, multiple security tags belonging to the store, a Michael Kors puffer jacket allegedly worn by Kakahi in CCTV footage, and a Calvin Klein tracksuit.
Kakahi was arrested and interviewed by police, where he allegedly confessed to entering the store with the intention of stealing clothes.
Police claim he admitted he had been in the store earlier and was aware of the checkouts and how to pay, however took the items anyway with intention to keep them for himself.
Kakahi was co-operative with police upon arrest, however police claim he was influencing the remainder of the group who were believed to be young and look up to him.
Police say Kakahi had no remorse for his actions and the incident sparked widespread community outrage.
In court on Saturday, Prosecutor Marc Turner described the incident as a "brazen" series of acts.
Mr Turner opposed bail on the basis it was a strong prosecution case given the incident was captured on CCTV and the alleged stolen items were found by police.
"It's not the value of the items ... it's the manner it was done," Mr Turner said.
"He knew what he was doing and he decided to do it anyway."
Mr Turner told the court Kakahi should stay behind bars to protect the community and that he has served time in prison in the past for related offences.
Defence lawyer Elizabeth Parkes agreed there was a strong prosecution case, however asked the court to consider Kakahi's personal circumstances in his application for release.
"I can't disagree in relation to it being a strong prosecution case," Ms Parkes said.
"But the items were clothes and the incident was due to the fact he was cold.
"He has been cut off from Centrelink ... it's no excuse but it's something the court may take into account.
"In terms of shoplifting, the value of the items are relatively minimal. But I still submit the court would have other options than custody would be suitable."
Ms Parkes added Kakahi has strong community ties and lives with his partner and three children.
Registrar Peter Ritchie acknowledged Kakahi had previously been charged with a shoplifting offence last year and refused him bail on the basis of community protection.
Kakahi was charged with one count of shoplifting.
TK Maxx is seeking $110 compensation from Kakahi, according to court documents.
The matter will return to court on June 14.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
