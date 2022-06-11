One dead, two injured after Hume Hwy crash at Sutton Forest

A man has died and two others have been injured after a single-vehicle crash at Sutton Forest, heading towards the Illawarra Highway on Saturday.
Six paramedic roads crews and the Toll NSW Ambulance Rescue helicopter were dispatched to the Hume Highway after reports of the crash just after 1pm.
Advertisement
Hume Police District officers attended and were told a car veered onto the median strip before hitting a tree.
One male passenger died at the scene.
The male driver and another male passenger, believed to be in their late teens to early 20s, were taken to Campbelltown Hospital and are in a serious but stable condition.
A crime scene has been established and will be examined by the Crash Investigation Unit.
All northbound lanes of the Hume Highway are closed at Sutton Forest and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
NSW Ambulance inspector Liam Ryan said rescue crews worked to treat the patients at the scene.
"Police did a great job administering CPR until we arrived. Sadly the patient couldn't be saved," he said.
"Paramedics treated both remaining patients, as rescue crews worked to free one of them who was trapped in the vehicle.
"Intensive care paramedics then helped stabilise both men for transport to hospital.
"This accident was a tragedy, and I'd just ask motorists on the road over this long weekend to please take great care."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.