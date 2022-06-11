Illawarra Mercury
Traffic slows to crawl as huge crowds head to NSW snowfields

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 11 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:00am
The best early season falls in more than 20 years have attracted huge crowds to the NSW snowfields. Picture: Thredbo

Visitors driving up to the NSW snowfields were being turned back at the Kosciuszko Road on Saturday morning as the Perisher and Smiggins carparks reached their capacity for the opening of the NSW ski season.

