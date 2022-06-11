Enrolments into arts and humanities degrees at the University of Wollongong have jumped significantly despite huge fee hikes introduced by the federal government two years ago.
UOW experts and students say the fee increase of almost 110 per cent for most humanities degrees ultimately failed to deter young people away from pursuing their chosen area of study.
Executive Dean of the arts, social sciences and humanities, Senior Professor Sue Bennett, said the increase in enrolment numbers proved students are likely to choose their degree based on personal interest, and not their future HECS debt.
"We know that study is hard, and so is work. So you're going to choose something that that that you want to pursue and that you're really motivated to study," Prof Bennett said.
"What you get out of a degree in the humanities is really valuable, and our results at UOW certainly show our humanities graduates are highly employable."
Year 12 students applying for arts and humanities degrees increased by 9 per cent between 2020 and 2022, according to data from the Universities Admissions Centre.
Latest data from UOW reveals 8,950 students were enrolled into humanities and arts degrees in 2021, a massive jump from the 5,061 enrolled in 2020.
One of those students is 21-year-old Hayley Prenter, who is in her second year of a Bachelor of Journalism and Bachelor of Communications and Media Studies.
The aspiring journalist said the fee hike never deterred her.
"I remember our careers advisor at school telling us that fees were rising, and that if it was going to be a problem, to consider changing our career path," Hayley said.
"But I've held the dream of becoming a journalist since I was seven-years-old, so the decision never changed for me.
"I still get people that ask why I'm doing a course that had a massive increase in fees ... but I don't believe in doing a course you're not interested it. I think that would make life pretty miserable."
The overhaul in university funding was announced by the Coalition in 2020, which saw annual fees of humanities and arts degrees including law, economic and communications hike to $14,630 per year.
Meantime, degrees in science, maths and education were reduced in cost.
Education Minister Jason Clare said the increase in humanities course costs may be reversed after a review of the previous government's fee overhaul.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter. Get in touch at grace.crivellaro@austcommunitymedia.com.au
