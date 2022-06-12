Shellharbour City councillors battle over land for new hospital

A stoush may be brewing at Shellharbour City Council over the site for the new hospital.
During a confidential session at Tuesday night's council meeting, councillors considered a land transaction at 65 Dunmore Road which forms part of the site of the new Shellharbour Hospital.
The discussion of the issue occurred behind closed doors but the result was that councillors voted not to proceed with the transaction "in accordance with the confidential committee recommendation in the report".
It was a tight vote, 5-4 in favour, with Mayor Chris Homer, Deputy Mayor Kellie Marsh, Cr Colin Gow and Cr Jacqui Graf voting against the motion.
Immediately after the meeting, Mayor Homer, Cr Kellie Marsh and Cr Colin Gow lodged a rescission motion over that decision.
At an extraordinary meeting on Friday, that decision was rescinded and the original staff recommendation to approve the transfer was voted up.
Voting against the rescission motion were the four Labor councillors; Cr Robert Petreski, Cr Maree Edwards, Cr Lou Stefanovski and Cr Moira Hamilton.
Due to the debate being held behind closed doors, councillors are unable to comment on the reasons for the initial refusal to release the land, in particular as to whether the amount of money offered may have been the sticking point.
When asked for a response on the Shellharbour council actions a Health Infrastructure spokesperson did not comment directly, only saying the hospital was on track "with ongoing negotiations for the preferred Dunmore Road site progressing".
The plan for the new $700 million Shellharbour Hospital was announced in September 2020 with the state government saying it was looking at several sites.
In May 2021 the Dunmore site was announced as the government's preferred location.
At the time Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the land was owned by Shellharbour City Council and a private owner and that the government would begin negotiations for the purchase of the land.
However, Mr Hazzard added that the government had the power to compulsorily acquire the land.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
