Destructive winds cut power, smash car windows in the Illawarra

Hundreds of homes in the northern suburbs are without power following strong winds overnight.
The outages stretch from Thirroul north through Austinmer and Coledale and up to Wombarra.
Advertisement
As well as homes, the outage is also affecting traffic lights at several intersections along Lawrence Hargrave Drive.
Read more: Search for 'downed paraglider' resumes
Endeavour Energy work crews are on-site and, at this stage, power is hoped to be restored by midday today.
As well as knocking out power in the northern suburbs, the wild winds also knocked out the rear window of a car.
The white station wagon was spotted on Lawrence Hargrave Drive at Coledale with a large branch sticking out of its rear window.
According to SMS spokesperson Vanessa Hutchinson, there were 61 callouts in the Wollongong region over the last 24 hours and 140 across the state.
"The majority of them are for trees down and roof damage," Ms Hutchinson said.
"Although we've had some drying out this week the ground is still very wet and trees are coming down more than they would normally."
She said the SES was expecting conditions to ease throughout the day.
"The weather is starting to ease, the wind speeds have slowed down - they actually hit the peak last night at about 3:00am," she said.
"They're expected to abate by lunch time today. We do however have a severe weather warning for damaging surf that will go through to Monday and that does include the Illawarra.
"So the heavy surf may lead to localized damage and erosion across the central parts of the NSW coast. We're expecting in the Illawarra the waves may exceed five metres in the surf zone. Beach conditions in these areas could be dangerous and it is recommended people stay away from the surf and south surf-exposed areas."
Trains between Waterfall and Wollongong have been cancelled in both directions due to urgent overhead wiring repairs at Thirroul.
Buses will be replacing trains while the repairs are carried out.
The winds have also led to the closure of the Illawarra Highway in both directions at Robertson due to fallen trees and wires down between Sheepwash Road and Pearsons Lane.
Light traffic is being diverted via Pearsons Lane, Wildes Meadows Road, and Sheepwash Road to re-join the Illawarra Highway.
Advertisement
Motorists should allow extra travel time and exercise caution through the area.
Heavy vehicles can divert via the Hume Motorway, Picton Road and the M1 Princes Motorway.
If people need help in the heavy winds, they can call the SES on 132500 or if it's life critical to phone triple zero.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.