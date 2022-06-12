Search for missing paraglider at Woonona is scaled back

The search for a possible paraglider who crashed into the water off Woonona has been scaled back.
Surf Life-Saving NSW crew have been stood down, while the Westpac rescue helicopter has left the scene.
It is understood Marine Rescue will carry out a final sweep of the area before calling off the search due to worsening conditions.
It is also believed that there were no reports of a missing person following the start of the search on Saturday afternoon.
Surf Life-Saving Illawarra's Anthony Turner said their searchers had been stood down shortly before 11am on Sunday.
They had four inflatable rescue boats in the water and a large drone with a thermal camera in the skies.
Earlier on Sunday, the Westpac rescue helicopter spotted something floating in the water off Woonona and life-saving jetski was sent out to see what it was - the item turned out to be an inflatable kids' pool.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
