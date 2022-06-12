Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Knights reel in Stingrays to claim crucial victory

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 12 2022 - 2:58am, first published 1:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VITAL: Dylan Palmer-Quigg and Matt Morris bagged crucial four-pointers for Kiama on Saturday.

It's too early to suggest their season was on the line, but Kiama won't pick up a more valuable two points than those they bagged in a come-from-behind 16-12 win over Stingrays on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.