Tuala signs off in style for Illawarriors

Paul Tuala scored the final try of the Illawarriors' Caldwell Cup campaign, in an emotional representative farewell at Tamworth on Sunday.
A 24-7 loss to Central West on Saturday ended Illawarra's hopes of winning the title, but they responded from a 17-0 deficit in Sunday's third-place play-off against Far North Coast to win 20-17 after a late Tom Baker penalty.
Tuala had levelled the scores 17-17 with 10 minutes remaining, capping off an outstanding effort which also included three tries in the 50-3 demolition of Hunter in their opening game.
The University star returned to playing after having a mechanical valve inserted into his heart to fix a murmur condition which would have ended his career and had a major impact on his life.
"We're all pretty emotionally drained," coach Sean Barrett said.
"We've all invested a lot into this weekend with Paul Tuala retiring and he was in everything, he gave it his all.
"Of course we wanted to be in the final but to come back the way we did and win the last game, it just shows the character and commitment of this group.
"There's a great core group for the future here and I think we can take a lot from it and build on it for next year."
Kiama prop Angus Hodgson and Camden flanker Grant Iles proved to be rising stars, while Baker, Jack Hobbs and Jake Kamire were standouts in the backline.
However, Illawarra suffered major blows with Tech Waratahs' Miieli Sinotti (knee) and Terry Fanolua (shoulder) suffering long-term injuries. The Country Cockatoos squad will be named this week.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
