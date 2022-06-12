Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tuala signs off in style for Illawarriors

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated June 12 2022 - 6:18am, first published 4:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last stand: University's Paul Tuala was a standout in the Illawarriors' Caldwell Cup campaign. Picture: Adam McLean

Paul Tuala scored the final try of the Illawarriors' Caldwell Cup campaign, in an emotional representative farewell at Tamworth on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.